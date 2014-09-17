FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong H-share index rises over 2 pct, led by Chinese banks
#Financials
September 17, 2014 / 3:15 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong H-share index rises over 2 pct, led by Chinese banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong gained sharply on Wednesday helped by strength in Chinese banks after a media report said the central bank injected liquidity into the country’s top lenders.

The index of major China companies climbed more than 2 percent on the report saying a combined 500 billion yuan ($81.4 billion) of liquidity had been injected.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China and China Construction Bank were among major contributors to index gains, rising about 2 percent each.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is pumping in 100 billion yuan each into China’s top five banks via a standard lending facility, the Wall Street Journal reported citing an unnamed Chinese bank executive.

$1 = 6.1437 Chinese yuan Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

