FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares sink to 9-month low as Fed, weak China flash PMI weigh
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 20, 2013 / 3:36 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares sink to 9-month low as Fed, weak China flash PMI weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares extended losses to a nine-month low on Thursday, with defensive counters sliding after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a tapering of stimulus and cyclicals hurt by a weak China factory activity.

At 0330 GMT, the Hang Seng Index was down 2.5 percent at 20,443.8 points, breaking below chart support at September lows at about 20,485. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong dived 3.2 percent.

The H-share index is now down nearly 20 percent on the year and languishing at its most oversold levels since June 1998.

China’s factory activity weakened to a nine-month low in June as demand faltered, a preliminary survey showed, heightening risks that a second quarter slowdown could be sharper than expected and raising the heat on the central bank to loosen policy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.