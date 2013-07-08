FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares extend losses; China plays, high yielding counters slide
#Credit Markets
July 8, 2013 / 1:47 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares extend losses; China plays, high yielding counters slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares extended early losses on Monday, with Chinese growth plays hurt after Beijing said it would cut off credit to force consolidation in industries plagued by overcapacity.

High-dividend yielding counters such as Hong Kong property developers and real estate investment trust (REITs) were also weaker after U.S. Treasury bond yields ended last week at near two-year highs after positive U.S. jobs data added to expectations the Federal Reserve will soon begin tampering back stimulus.

At 0140 GMT, the Hang Seng Index was down 2.2 percent at 20,402.50 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 2.6 percent.

Investors will also be watching a slew of monthly economic data from China this week. Beijing is due to post June inflation on Tuesday and trade on Wednesday, with loan growth money supply data Between July 8-15

