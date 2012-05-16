FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares extend losses, HSI down more than 3 pct
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2012 / 6:25 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares extend losses, HSI down more than 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares extended losses on Wednesday, plumbing four-month lows after Chinese media reported flat loan growth in the first two weeks of May for the country’s “Big Four” state-owned banks, fanning fears about the slowing Chinese economy.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 3.5 percent at 0620 GMT.

The Hang Seng Index was down 3.1 percent at 19,282.2, breaking below its 200-day moving average, currently at about 19,831, which is likely to become a significant level for the benchmark with a possible break on either side setting the direction for the market. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.