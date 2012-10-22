FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares rise 0.7 pct, hover near 2012 highs
October 22, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares rise 0.7 pct, hover near 2012 highs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed near their 2012 highs on Monday, rising on expectations of more capital inflows into the territory and growing hopes of a recovery in China’s domestic markets.

The Hang Seng index ended up 0.7 percent at 21,697.6. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms rose 0.6 percent.

On the mainland, the CSI 300 rose 0.4 percent while the Shanghai Composite finished up 0.2 percent. Both indices reversed earlier losses to end higher, thanks to strength in large-cap banking and energy shares.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Hopes of more capital inflows into Hong Kong spurred shares of local bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) to their best close since May 3. Shares have suffered this year as trading volumes fell and share offerings dried up. HKEx ended the day up 3.5 percent and was the most actively traded stock on the Hang Seng.

* China Rongsheng shot up 14.5 percent, its biggest single-day gain since going public in November 2010, after an industry publication, Rigzone, reported that it won a new contract for a deepwater barge from a Norwegian customer.

* Bucking the overall positive trend, oil major Petrochina dropped 1.3 percent on falling crude prices. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

