FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end up 0.9 percent in best day in over a week
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2013 / 8:06 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares end up 0.9 percent in best day in over a week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares posted their strongest gain in more than a week on Thursday, with Chinese cylicals lifted by better-than-expected official manufacturing data and the central bank’s second cash injection this week.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.9 percent at 22,088.8 points, its biggest daily gain since July 23. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.7 percent.

But turnover dipped from Wednesday, reflecting a lack of conviction after a separate private HSBC survey, weighted more to smaller companies, showed factory activity at its lowest in nearly a year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.