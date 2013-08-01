Hong Kong shares end up 0.9 percent in best day in over a week

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares posted their strongest gain in more than a week on Thursday, with Chinese cylicals lifted by better-than-expected official manufacturing data and the central bank’s second cash injection this week.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.9 percent at 22,088.8 points, its biggest daily gain since July 23. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.7 percent.

But turnover dipped from Wednesday, reflecting a lack of conviction after a separate private HSBC survey, weighted more to smaller companies, showed factory activity at its lowest in nearly a year.