FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares edge up 0.1 pct, Li & Fung soars
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 7, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares edge up 0.1 pct, Li & Fung soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose fractionally on Tuesday, helped by surge of nearly 10 percent for exporter Li & Fung, but weakness in the mainland banking sector meant the H-share index still hasn’t had a gain in 2014.

The Hang Seng benchmark finished up 0.1 percent at 22,712.8 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong sank 0.5 percent.

Footwear retailer Daphne International surged 14 percent to HK$3.83 in its biggest gain since April 2009 after Nomura analysts upgraded their rating to “buy” from “reduce” and raised their target price by nearly 90 percent to HK$6.20, buoying its sector rivals.

Li & Fung posted its biggest daily gain since Aug. 15 in robust volumes after the global supply chain operator described its 2013 performance as “solid” and said it has established a vendor support service unit.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.