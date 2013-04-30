Hong Kong shares set for 1st monthly gain in three, financials strong

* HSI +0.8 pct, H-shares +1.2 pct

* Hang Seng Index outperforms H-share index in April

* Financials, beta plays strong ahead of China PMI

* CNBM hit by JP Morgan downgrade after Q1 earnings

By Yimou Lee

HONG KONG, April 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose to a seven-week high on Tuesday and looked headed for their first monthly gain in three, helped by strength in financials ahead of China’s official April manufacturing data.

By midday, the Hang Seng Index was up 0.8 percent to 22.762.7 points, its highest since mid-March. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 1.2 percent.

On the month, the Hang Seng benchmark looked set to rise 2.1 percent, outperforming the 0.1 percent gain on the H-share index.

Hong Kong markets will be shut on Wednesday for the Labor Day public holiday, when Beijing is expected to release its official purchasing managers index (PMI) for April.

Mainland China has been shut for an extended three-day holiday from Monday. Both China and Hong Kong will resume trading on May 2.

“People are still not very confident on what’s happening in China. That’s why we see the divergence (in their monthly performance),” said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities.

“It’s pretty much hinged on China.”

Financials were strong, with Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd rising 2.3 percent, while China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd jumped 2.4 percent to erase Monday’s 2 percent slide.

The HSBC China flash Purchasing Managers’ Index for April, released on April 23, unexpectedly fell to 50.5 in April from 51.6 in March, raising fears that second-quarter growth will stay anaemic.

The improved risk sentiment also buoyed commodities and industrial sectors, helping them cut steep losses on the month after a recent plunge in the physical markets.

Jiangxi Copper rose 0.9 percent on Tuesday, but is still down 12 percent in April, heading towards its worst monthly loss in almost a year.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd gained 1.3 percent but is set for its worst monthly showing since November 2011, down 17 percent.

But China National Building Material bucked strength in growth-sensitive counters on the day, sliding 1.3 percent after JP Morgan analysts downgraded their view on its stock from “overweight” to “neutral,” while cutting their price target by 31 percent.