Hong Kong shares to open down 0.2 pct, financials weak
March 5, 2012

Hong Kong shares to open down 0.2 pct, financials weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Monday, with financials soft ahead of a busy week dotted with earnings, data and annual meetings of China’s leaders that could offer clues on the state of the world’s second-largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.21 percent at 21,518.03. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.22 percent at 11,713.08. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)

