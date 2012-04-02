FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares to open up 0.5 pct; China plays lead
April 2, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 6 years ago

Hong Kong shares to open up 0.5 pct; China plays lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to start the week higher on Monday, lifted by strength in Chinese banking and energy issues after better-than-expected China manufacturing data alleviated some jitters over the slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.52 percent at 20,662.97. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.56 percent at 10,699.36. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

