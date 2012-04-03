Hong Kong shares to open up 0.9 pct, lifted by China plays

HONG KONG, April 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, with China Construction Bank Corp among the leading boosts that could help the Hang Seng Index snap a four-day losing streak, with the Chinese financial and energy sectors broadly strong.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.89 percent at 20,704.15. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.03 percent at 10,768.34. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)