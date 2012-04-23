FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares to open down 0.2 pct, China plays weak
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2012 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares to open down 0.2 pct, China plays weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Monday, pulled down by China plays ahead the release of a preliminary survey of China’s April manufacturing activity that should offer fresh clues on a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.19 percent at 20,970.96. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.3 percent at 11,017.26. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by John Mair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.