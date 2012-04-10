FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 6 years ago

Hong Kong shares to open down 1 pct, China plays weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower after a four-day holiday weekend on Tuesday, with Chinese names the top drags ahead of more data this week that is expected to show the world’s second-largest economy is slowing but not crashing.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1 percent at 20,387.43. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.09 percent at 10,627.3. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

