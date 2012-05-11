HK shares to open down 0.7 pct, set for worst wk in 8 mths

HONG KONG, May 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Friday ahead of a slew of April economic data from Beijing later in the day, set to extend a losing streak into a seventh session and with the Hang Seng Index poised for its worst weekly loss since last September.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.71 percent at 20,083.27. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to begin down 1.17 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)