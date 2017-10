HONG KONG, May 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to start weaker on Wednesday, with Chinese financials among the top drags after official mainland media reported flat loan growth for the first two weeks of May by the country's "Big Four" state-owned banks. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.2 percent at 19,655.34. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.78 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)