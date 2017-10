HONG KONG, May 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Thursday, led by China Mobile Ltd, but the tone will remain fragile after the market’s worst day in six months in the previous session pushed it further into technically oversold territory.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.57 percent at 19,369.43. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.63 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)