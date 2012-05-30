Hong Kong shares to open down 0.8 pct, below chart level

HONG KONG, May 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, poised to halt a three-day winning streak as weakness in HSBC Holdings Plc help drag the Hang Seng Index back below a technical level it scaled on Tuesday.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.83 percent at 18,897.12, below the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was also indicated to start down 0.83 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)