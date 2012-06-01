Hong Kong stocks to slip at open, China PMI disappoints

HONG KONG, June 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to drop at the open on Friday after a 12 percent slide in May and amid heightened risk aversion globally on the worsening euro zone crisis.

The Hang Seng index was set to open down 0.7 percent at 18,498.91. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland Chinese companies was indicated to open down 1.1 percent, with weak manufacturing data from China expected to keep the benchmarks indexes under pressure. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)