Hong Kong shares to open up 0.7 pct, HSBC jumps

June 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, helped by a 2.1 percent bounce in HSBC Holdings Plc, but gains for the benchmark index could be limited by its 200-day moving average, which it tested earlier this week.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at 19,551.9, with its 200-day moving average currently at 19,591.2. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to start up 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)