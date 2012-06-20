FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares to open up 0.7 pct, HSBC jumps
June 20, 2012 / 1:31 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares to open up 0.7 pct, HSBC jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, helped by a 2.1 percent bounce in HSBC Holdings Plc, but gains for the benchmark index could be limited by its 200-day moving average, which it tested earlier this week.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at 19,551.9, with its 200-day moving average currently at 19,591.2. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to start up 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

