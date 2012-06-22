FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Hong Kong shares to open 1.4 pct lower, Evergrande down again
#Corrections News
June 22, 2012 / 1:31 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Hong Kong shares to open 1.4 pct lower, Evergrande down again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to change starting level for Hang Seng Index)

June 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on Friday, with Chinese developer Evergrande slumping a further 4 percent after an 11.4 percent dive on Thursday after the company was targeted by short seller research.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.4 percent at 18,992.9. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to start down 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

