Hong Kong shares seen up 0.5 pct, at 7-wk high

HONG KONG, July 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are poised to start higher on Wednesday, extending this week’s gains as risky assets across Asia found support on hopes that central banks around the world would usher in more quantitative easing to counter weak economic growth.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland Chinese companies was indicated to open up 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)