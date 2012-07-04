FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares seen up 0.5 pct, at 7-wk high
July 4, 2012

Hong Kong shares seen up 0.5 pct, at 7-wk high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are poised to start higher on Wednesday, extending this week’s gains as risky assets across Asia found support on hopes that central banks around the world would usher in more quantitative easing to counter weak economic growth.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland Chinese companies was indicated to open up 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
