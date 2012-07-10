FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares to open up 0.4 pct, China trade data eyed
#Financials
July 10, 2012 / 1:31 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares to open up 0.4 pct, China trade data eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, recovering part of Monday’s losses ahead of the release of China trade data expected later in the day that could stoke concerns that policy easing has failed to head off hard landing risks for the country’s economy.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.39 percent at 19,504.42. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
