HONG KONG, July 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Wednesday, with Chinese plays weak following a series of profit warnings and with investors expecting more disappointing macroeconomic data out of China later this week.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.7 percent at 19,264.6. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)