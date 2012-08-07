FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares to open up 0.2 pct, but StanChart hammered
August 7, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares to open up 0.2 pct, but StanChart hammered

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to start slightly higher on Tuesday, with HSBC Holdings Plc and CNOOC Ltd the top two boosts on the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Standard Chartered Plc was poised to start down 7.5 percent after New York’s top bank regulator said it was a “rogue institution” that hid $250 billion in transactions tied to Iran, and threatened to strip its New York banking licence

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.18 percent at 20,033.87. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.16 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)

