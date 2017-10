HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on Friday, dragged lower by an 18.5 percent dive for Li & Fung on a slew of brokerage downgrades after the firm posted half-year core operating profit that fell by more than a fifth.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.3 percent at 20,020.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open flat. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Michael Urquhart)