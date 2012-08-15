FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares to open down 0.8 pct, but StanChart jumps
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
August 15, 2012 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares to open down 0.8 pct, but StanChart jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on Wednesday, dragged down by a near 2 percent drop for Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd ahead of its first-half earnings later in the day.

Standard Chartered Plc jumped 5 percent after the Britain-based bank reached a $340 million settlement with New York’s bank regulator over transactions linked to Iran.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.82 percent at 20,125.29. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.65 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.