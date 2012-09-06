FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares to open down 0.2 pct, linger at six-week low
#Credit Markets
September 6, 2012 / 1:31 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares to open down 0.2 pct, linger at six-week low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were poised for to start weaker on Thursday, lingering at six-week lows as investors wait to see whether the European Central Bank announces credible new measures to tackle the euro zone’s debt crisis at a meeting later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 19,101.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)

