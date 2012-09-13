FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares to open down 0.1 pct, property sector weak
September 13, 2012 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares to open down 0.1 pct, property sector weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on Thursday, as investors trimmed recent gains for the Hong Kong property sector ahead of the end of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where policymakers could announce more stimulus measures.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.1 percent at 20,062 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

