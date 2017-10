HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Tuesday and could post a third straight day of gains, led by a 2 percent jump for Europe’s largest bank HSBC Holdings.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1 percent at 21,478 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.1 percent.