Hong Kong shares to open up 0.3 pct; Midland hit by property curbs
February 25, 2013 / 1:31 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares to open up 0.3 pct; Midland hit by property curbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to start the week stronger on Monday, as a 1.7 percent rise for insurer AIA Group helped lift the Hang Seng Index off a 2013 low.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at 22,852.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.4 percent.

Hong Kong property agent Midland Holding was set to open down 6.6 percent after the city government imposed higher stamp duties and home loan curbs on property transactions late on Friday.

