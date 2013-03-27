FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares to open up 0.3 pct; Tencent, Hengan climb
March 27, 2013 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares to open up 0.3 pct; Tencent, Hengan climb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to rise when trade opens on Wednesday, buoyed by 2.7 percent climbs for Chinese health products manufacturer Hengan International and internet giant Tencent Holdings.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at 22,385.5. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.4 percent.

Chinese property developer Evergrande was set to start down 8 percent after posting a 19 percent slide in its 2012 net profit.

