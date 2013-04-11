FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares to open up 0.7 pct, China Shenhua jumps
April 11, 2013

Hong Kong shares to open up 0.7 pct, China Shenhua jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on Thursday, with gains on benchmark indexes buoyed by a 3.3 percent jump for China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the mainland’s largest coal producer.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at 22,198.5. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was also indicated to start 0.7 percent higher.

Chinese banks extended 1.06 trillion yuan ($171.2 billion) of new local currency loans in March, above market expectations for 850 billion yuan and sharply higher than the previous month, central bank data released shortly before the market open showed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
