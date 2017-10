HONG KONG, April 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to open trading at their lowest in almost five months on Tuesday, with China’s largest gold miner Zijin Mining among the main losers among commodities-related counters with a 4.3 percent slide.

The Hang Seng Index was poised to open down 0.9 percent at 21,571.6, its lowest intra-day level since Nov. 22. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.2 percent.