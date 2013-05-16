FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares to open up 0.3 pct, Tencent jumps after Q1 earnings
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2013 / 1:25 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares to open up 0.3 pct, Tencent jumps after Q1 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Thursday, helped by a 5 percent jump for Tencent Holdings after the Chinese internet giant reported a robust 37 percent rise in quarterly profit.

The Hang Seng Index was expected to open up 0.3 percent at 23,110.2 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.3 percent.

Tencent more than tripled the number of active users for its mobile chat application in the first quarter, a boon to China’s largest online gaming and social networking firm as it tries to diversify its revenue stream.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.