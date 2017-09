HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were poised to open weaker on Friday, as the Chinese banking sector dived with all eyes on the worsening cash squeeze in the mainland.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 2 percent at 19,970 points, its lowest since September. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 2.3 percent.