Hong Kong shares may start lower, weakness in gold to weigh

HONG KONG, April 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are expected to start weaker on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street losses with commodities-related sectors likely again leading the slide as gold prices hit a two-year low.

On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 1.4 percent at 21,772.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 2 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was down 1.7 percent, while South Korea’s KOSPI was down 0.5 percent at 0100 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* China Life , the world’s biggest insurer by market value, has formed an infrastructure investment firm with a total capital of 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion), the state-owned insurer said on Monday.

* Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Corp, a unit of top Asian refiner Sinopec Corp, has resumed operations at its main refining facility after it was hit by a fire last week, a company official said on Monday.

* Next Media Ltd plans to sell its Taiwan television unit to ERA Communications Co Ltd chairman Lien Tai-sheng for T$1.4 billion ($46.78 million), the group’s latest effort to offload the loss-making business after a deal to sell its entire newspaper and TV empire fell through last month.

* Jewellery retailer Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd said its same stores sales of its self-operated shops grew 29 percent in Hong Kong and Macau, and 14 percent in China for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year ended in March 2013.

* Future Land Development Holdings Ltd said it plans to issue yuan denominated senior notes, raising capital to repay loans and to fund acquisition of land for residential and commercial property development.

* Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd said the value of newly signed contracts for the quarter ended in March amounted to 41.91 billion yuan, a decrease of 20.8 percent from the same period a year ago.

* Huadian Power International Corp Ltd said it generated 2.58 percent more power for the first quarter of 2013 as compared to a year ago to 41.54 million MWh, while the on-grid electricity sold was 38.80 million MWh, up 2.72 percent.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)