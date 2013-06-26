FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares rise 1 pct, mainland China markets mixed after PBOC comments
June 26, 2013 / 1:56 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares rise 1 pct, mainland China markets mixed after PBOC comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose 1 percent in early trade on Wednesday after China’s central bank sought to ease fears of a credit crunch, while Shanghai stocks were mixed.

At 0146 GMT, the Hang Seng Index was up 1 percent at 20,047.33 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 2 percent.

In mainland China, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen listings rose 0.6 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent.

China’s central bank said later on Tuesday it will not turn the screws too hard on banks in its drive to curb easy credit, seeking to allay fears of a banking crisis that had driven Shanghai shares to their lowest in nearly 4-1/2 years on Tuesday.

