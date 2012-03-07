RPT-HK shares to open down 1.4 pct, China Life dives

(Repeats to new story number)

HONG KONG, March 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to open down on Wednesday, dragged lower by China Life Insurance Co Ltd after the world’s largest insurer by market value warned that 2011 net profit would decline by up to 50 percent from last year.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 1.37 percent at 20,521.96. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 1.6 percent at 10,941.43. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)