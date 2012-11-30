FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Hong Kong shares to open up 0.1 pct, HK & China Gas climbs
November 30, 2012 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Hong Kong shares to open up 0.1 pct, HK & China Gas climbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to 3rd, not 2nd straight monthly gain, in para 1)

HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on Friday, helped by a 1.4 percent rise for Hong Kong and China Gas with the benchmark Hang Seng Index poised for a third-straight monthly gain.

The Hang Seng Index was indicated to open up 0.1 percent at 21,949.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was set to start 0.1 percent higher. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

