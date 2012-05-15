HK stocks open lower, 9th straight loss in sight

HONG KONG, May 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to extend their decline on Tuesday, with the benchmark index poised to register its worst losing streak in nearly two decades as fears of a Greece exit from Europe and weak Chinese growth keep investors on the backfoot.

The Hang Seng Index was indicated to open down 0.16 percent at 19,702.54. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to fall 0.57 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)