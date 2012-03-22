FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares seen higher, China flash PMI eyed
March 22, 2012 / 12:56 AM / 6 years ago

Hong Kong shares seen higher, China flash PMI eyed

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could start
slightly higher on Thursday, as investors await a slew of key
Chinese bank earnings and a preliminary survey of manufacturing
data that will provide fresh clues on the state of China's
economy.    	
    The HSBC China flash purchasing managers' index (PMI) for
March, the earliest indictor of manufacturing activity in the
world's second-largest economy this month, is expected on
Thursday at 0230 GMT.     	
    Agricultural Bank of China, China Minsheng Bank
, China Unicom, Foxconn International
Holdings Ltd, Geely Automobile and Li & Fung
 are among the firms due to report earnings.    	
    On Wednesday, the China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland listings in Hong Kong declined 0.9 percent. The broader
Hang Seng Index suffered a fourth-straight loss, slipping
0.2 percent, supported at 20,800 on the charts. 	
    Short selling interest on Wednesday jumped to its highest
since Jan. 9, accounting for 10.5 percent of total turnover.
Turnover in Hong Kong stayed below its 20-day average for the
fifth-straight session.	
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.1
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was flat at 0039 GMT.	
    	
    FACTORS TO WATCH:	
    * The Canadian arm of HSBC Bank  will wind
down its consumer finance business and lay off about 500
employees after failing to find a buyer for the unit. HSBC,
which in September agreed to sell its Canadian retail brokerage
to National Bank of Canada for C$206 million ($207.4
million), had also hoped to sell the consumer finance business
as it focuses its Canadian business on capital markets,
commercial and retail banking, and wealth management.
 	
    * Henderson Land Development Co Ltd said its
underlying profit rose 10 percent to HK$5.56 billion in 2011
while turnover jumped to HK$15.2 billion from HK$7.1 billion in
2010. 	
    * Chinese automakers are seen a focus after Jaguar Land
Rover (JLR), controlled by India's Tata Motors,
finalised a joint venture agreement with Chery Automobile Co to
manufacture and sell vehicles in China. 	
    * Privately owned Mongolian coal miner Ikh Gobi Energy LLC
is seeking investment of $100-$200 million this year ahead of a
planned Hong Kong initial public offering in 2013, its chief
executive said on Wednesday. Its key market will be China, the
world's largest coal consumer, where it will compete with
SouthGobi Resources Ltd . {ID:nL3E8EL45T]	
    * Xi Guohau, vice chairman of China Mobile Ltd,
will take over as chairman of the world's largest mobile carrier
by subscribers from Wang Jianzhou, who is to retire this week,
local media group Caixin reported on its website on Wednesday.
 	
    * Property developer Shui On Land Ltd said its
2011 profit rose 22 percent year-on-year to 3.4 billion yuan
while turnover jumped to 8.8 billion yuan from 4.9 billion yuan
in 2010. 	
    * CHina Aoyuan Proiperty Group Ltd said it was in
talks with an independent third party on the sale of its entire
51 percent interest in a property development project in
Beijing. For statement click here
 	
    * Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd said Liang
Wei had resigned as executive director and administrative vice
general manager with immediate effect and posted a 0.69 percent
growth in 2011 profit to 627 million yuan. It said it opened 390
new outlets during the year, bringing its total number to 5,150.
For statement click here	
    * Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd said its net profit
for 2011 fell 22 percent to HK$349 million while sales rose 14.9
percent to HK$2.96 billion. For statement click here	
    * TV maker TPV Technology Ltd said its net profit
fell to $120.4 million in 2011 from $169.4 million the year
before, and said it would launch its own SmartTV in the second
half of 2012. For statement click here	
    * Television Broadcasts Ltd announced
the retirement of Mona Fong as deputy chairperson and managing
director on March 31, and the re-designation of Fong as
non-executive director effective April 1. For statement click here	
   	
    MARKET SUMMARY:	
> Wall St mostly slips, but tech keeps S&P near 4-yr highs  	
> Euro slips as peripheral yields rise on Spain fears     	
> Bargain hunters drive Treasuries rally                   	
> Gold up but outlook weak as fund interest fades         	
> Oil rises as U.S. inventory drop offsets Saudi pledge    	
	
 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)

