Hong Kong shares seen weaker, losses limited by chart support
March 28, 2012 / 1:01 AM / 6 years ago

Hong Kong shares seen weaker, losses limited by chart support

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were
expected to open little changed to slightly lower on Wednesday
as investors make adjustments to their portfolios at the end of
one of the best quarters in years, in which the benchmark index
surged more than 14 percent.	
    Bank of Communications, CNOOC Ltd,
Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd, Zijin Mining Group
Co Ltd and ZTE Corporation were among a slew
of companies expected to post corporate earnings on Wednesday.	
    On Tuesday, the China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland stocks in Hong Kong rose 2.1 percent, its first gain in
10 days. The broader Hang Seng Index gained 1.8 percent,
its best showing in more than a month.    	
    Short-selling interest spiked to its highest this year,
accounting for 12.2 percent of total turnover. Turnover was the
highest in four sessions, still HK$11 billion below the 20-day
average.	
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.8
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.2 percent
at 0047 GMT, taking their lead from mild losses on Wall Street.	
    Asia stocks rose steadily early in the year as global
investors returned to riskier assets, but the rally has
sputtered in recent weeks on concerns about China's slowing
growth.	
        	
    FACTORS TO WATCH:	
    * China may inject 30 billion yuan ($4.75 billion) into five
big power generators and two grid operators in the next three to
four years to shore up their capital, the weekly China Energy
News reported, citing a source close to a government agency.	
    After China opened power generation to competition in 2002,
state firms, including parents of Huaneng Power International
Inc , China Power International,
Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd 
 and Huadian Power < 600027.SS>, have been
expanding extensively to gain market share. 	
    * China Life Insurance Co Ltd   said on
Tuesday it plans to complete the issuance of 38 billion yuan ($6
billion) of subordinated debt this year, a day after the world's
biggest life insurer by market value posted its worst-ever
quarterly profit slump. 	
    * GOME Electrical Appliances Holdings Ltd, one of
China's largest electronics appliance distributors, said on
Tuesday it aims to open up to 260 stores this year, with half of
them in second- and third-tier cities. GOME posted a 6.2 percent
fall in 2011 profit to 1.84 billion yuan ($291 million), lagging
analyst forecasts of 2.42 billion yuan. 	
    * Dongfeng Motor Group, China's second-largest
automaker, reported a 4.6 percent decline in its annual earnings
in 2011 as a slowing market and parts supply disruption from
natural disasters dented the sales of its Japanese partner,
Honda Motor. 	
    * Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd plans to
raise about $500 million through a share placement, IFR reported
on Tuesday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.
 	
    * China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, the country's
biggest dairy products maker, said on Tuesday it expects to
maintain a stable profit margin this year.  The comment came
after it posted a 28.4 percent rise in 2011 net profit to 1.59
billion yuan ($251.82 million), matching analysts' forecasts.
 	
    * HSBC , Europe's biggest bank, said on
Tuesday that the first quarter of 2012 had begun well, after it
posted 2011 pre-tax profits of $21.9 billion - the largest for
that year by a western bank. 	
    * Jiangxi Copper Ltd  said its net
profit surged 32.1 percent to 6.58 billion yuan in 2011, while
revenue jumped to 117.1 billion yuan from 76.1 billion yuan in
2010. 	
    * Air China <601111.SS), the national flag carrier
of China, posted a 41 percent decline in 2011 net profit to 7.1
billion yuan while turnover increased to 93.3 billion yuan from
18.2 billion yuan in the previous year. 	
    * China Coal Energy  said its net
profit rose 31.3 percent in 2011 to 9.8 billion yuan.
 	
    * RUSAL, the world's biggest aluminium producer,
does not have an offer for its 25 percent stake in Norilsk
Nickel, a senior executive at RUSAL said on Tuesday.
 	
    * ZTE Corp , China's second largest
telecommunications equipment maker, said on Tuesday it is no
longer seeking to expand in Iran. 	
    * Casino operator Wynn Macau, the Macau unit of
Wynn Resorts, posted a 33.9 percent rise in 2011 net
profit to HK$5.92 billion.      	
    * Chinese sportswear brand China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd
 said its net profit for 2011 plunged 93 percent to 102
million yuan due to moderated market growth, intensified
competition and inventory accumulation problems of the country's
sportswear industry. 	
    * Samsonite International S.A., a luxury luggage
maker, said its net profit for 2011 was down 75.6 percent to
$86.7 million. 	
        	
    MARKET SUMMARY:	
> Wall St dips, but winners gain as quarter's end near      	
> Dollar climbs, snapping two-day drop vs euro            	
> Treasuries rise on outlook for supportive Fed policy     	
> Gold drops more in late trade after options expiry      	
> Brent dips; potential oil reserve release weighs         	
	
 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

