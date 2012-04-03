Hong Kong shares poised to snap losing streak

HONG KONG, April 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains that could help the index snap a four-day losing streak, with turnover seen weak ahead of minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day. Stronger-than-expected U.S. factory data could lift export-focused names such as Li & Fung, which manages supply chains for retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp. On Monday, the China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent, while the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.2 percent, holding above chart support at about 20,522, the low on March 7. Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a three-day public holiday and will resume trading on Thursday, while markets in Hong Kong are shut on Wednesday and Friday. These interruptions are expected to keep turnover low for the week. Turnover in Hong Kong on Monday was the second-lowest since Jan. 16 and some 28 percent below its 20-day moving average. Short-selling interest accounted for 9.8 percent of total turnover, extending a recent trend that has seen shorting pick up in March and hovering at about 10 percent. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.5 percent and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.6 percent at 0040 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * The newly appointed chairman of Russia's UC RUSAL , Barry Cheung, said it was not for him to broker a settlement between the aluminium giant's different shareholder factions. * Former Acer Chief Executive Gianfranco Lanci was appointed on Monday as chief of Lenovo's operations in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and said he aims to break into the top three in the region by next year. * Kunlun Energy, controlled by PetroChina Co Ltd , launched on Monday a share offering worth about $1.4 billion, IFR reported, citing a term sheet for the deal. * Aquila Resources said it plans to sell its stakes in two Australian coal mines part-owned by Vale in order to help fund its share of an iron ore project in the country's rich western iron belt. MARKET SUMMARY: > Wall St starts second quarter with rally > Euro slips on European manufacturing, yen climbs > Prices gain as quarter-end selloff seen overdone > Gold pushes higher with oil, stocks on data > Oil rises 2 pct on N.Sea delays, U.S. data (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)