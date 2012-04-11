Hong Kong shares set to extend losing streak

HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street losses as investors await first-quarter earnings and data from China this week for more clues on the extent of the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Beijing is expected to post China's March foreign exchange reserves, money supply and loan growth anytime from Tuesday to Sunday, with first-quarter GDP and March figures for industrial output, urban investment and retail sales scheduled for Friday. On Tuesday, the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong lost 1.4 percent, while the broader Hang Seng Index slipped 1.2 percent to a 2-1/2 month closing low. The Hang Seng Index closed below 20,450, the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of its move from the October low to the February high, a level that had served as support for the previous four sessions, suggesting the possibility of more losses to come. Short selling in Hong Kong picked up slightly on Tuesday from last Thursday, accounting for 9.3 percent of total bourse turnover. The market had been closed on Friday and Monday for a public holiday. Turnover stayed weak, 15 percent shy of its 20-day moving average. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 1.3 percent at 0050 GMT. South Korean markets are closed for a public holiday. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Europe's biggest bank, HSBC , is in talks to sell up in Pakistan and offload retail banking in Korea, part of its withdrawal from countries where it lacks scale or struggles to make a profit. * A feud between two Russian billionaire shareholders in UC RUSAL , the world's biggest aluminium maker, will be aired in a London court, the company said on Tuesday, with a $47 billion supply deal in the balance. * China Shipping Development Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it expects to post a net loss for the first quarter of this year on weak demand in the shipping market and an oversupply of shipping capacity leading to a fall in freight rates. * Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, a Chinese car maker, said on Tuesday that sales rose 2.6 percent in March from a year earlier to 41,300 vehicles. * Footwear maker Belle International Holdings Ltd said its footwear business posted same-store sales growth of 2.8 percent for the first quarter, while the sportswear business' same-store sales declined 2.4 percent. For statement click here * Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and private equity fund CVC Capital Partners are seeking to raise up to HK$1.7 billion ($219 million) by selling 112.5 million shares in luggage maker Samsonite International, IFR reported on Tuesday. MARKET SUMMARY: > Dow, S&P fall for fifth day, but Alcoa up late > Yen firms on BoJ, Spain debt fears > Global growth worries push yields to 4-week lows > Gold rises 1.2 pct, breaks ranks with equities > Oil falls as Chinese data fuels demand worry (Reporting by Clement Tan and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Edmund Klamann)