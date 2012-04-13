Weekly gain in sight for HK stocks on China growth hopes

HONG KONG, April 13(Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set for a stronger open on Friday and could end the week higher after data showed Chinese banks extended more than a trillion yuan in new loans in March with lending to small businesses a key driver.

Chinese first-quarter GDP data, expected around 0200 GMT, was also expected to come in ahead of the 8.3 percent figure expected by the market, said traders, which could lift locally listed mainland shares.

The Hang Seng index closed up 0.9 percent on Thursday at 20,327.32 with the benchmark’s 200-day moving average, currently at 20,011.71, a strong support level after it held firm earlier in the week.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rallied as global growth fears ebbed with materials and energy stocks among the biggest gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.4 percent while South Korea’s KOSPI rose a percent.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Chinese banks extended 1.01 trillion yuan ($160.11 billion) in new loans in March, the People’s Bank of China said on Thursday, ahead of market expectations of 800 billion yuan.

* Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd is in talks with banks for a loan to help finance an offer for the London Metal Exchange, sources told Reuters, a sign that the world’s most valuable bourse is aggressively pushing ahead with a bid.

* China Mengniu Dairy, the country’s biggest dairy product maker, has replaced its chief executive with effect from Thursday.

* China’s state pension fund, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), has significant room to increase investments in major state-owned enterprises (SOEs) given its expansion in assets, Xinhua News Agency quoted fund Chairman Dai Xianglong as saying on Thursday.

* Global smartphone annual sales will cross the billion-unit mark in 2014, helped by strong demand from China and the launch of cheaper low-end handsets, Credit Suisse said.

* Haitong Securities, China’s No.2 brokerage by assets, is set to launch its up to $1.5 billion Hong Kong share offering as early as April 17, IFR reported, reviving a deal that collapsed last year due to turmoil in global markets.

* China’s demand for refined copper may revive by September as current heavy stockpiles are depleted and Beijing takes steps to boost the cooling economy, analysts and sources at copper products manufacturing plants said on Thursday. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Matt Driskill)