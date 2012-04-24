Hong Kong shares seen lower, turnover likely low

HONG KONG, April 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are set to start lower on Tuesday, with renewed concerns over the health of the European economy likely to aggravate losses on muted turnover as investors await corporate earnings and data later this week. Train maker CSR Corp, oil producer CNOOC Ltd and Huaneng Power International Inc are among the companies reporting first quarter corporate results on Tuesday. On Monday, the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong fell 2.2 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index suffered its worst loss in seven weeks, slipping 1.8 percent to close at 20,624.4. The fall saw the Hang Seng benchmark break below chart support seen at 20,751, the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from the Oct. 2011 lows to its February 2012 highs. Short-selling interest accounted for 8 percent of total bourse turnover on Monday, the lowest in five sessions. Bourse turnover, however, slumped for a third straight session and was the fourth-lowest this year. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.7 percent and South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.4 percent at 0057 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Vale S.A. said it had renewed the leasing contract of potash assets and mining with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. in the state of Sergipe in Brazil for a period of 30 years, allowing continuation of its potash mining in Taquari-Vassouras and the development of the Carnalita project. For statement click here * BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, launched a new generation plug-in sedan on Monday and said its was likely to go on sale by the end of this year or early in 2013. * Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has won approval for an initial public offering from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, IFR reported on Monday. The company is looking to raise $700-$800 million in an H-share offering, where a company registered and based in China lists shares in Hong Kong. * Chinese coal producer Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd said its profit for the first quarter of 2012 fell 11.5 percent year-on-year to 2.2 billion yuan. * Alibaba.com Ltd, China's largest listed e-commerce company, posted a 25 percent slide in first-quarter earnings on Monday, weighed by a stagnant paying member base and higher operating expenses. * Chinese property stocks could come into focus after Shenzhen-based China Vanke, China's largest developer by property sales, said its profit for the first quarter of 2012 rose 15.8 percent to 1.4 billion yuan. * Renault and China's Dongfeng Motor Group have signed a framework agreement on a joint venture, a senior Renault executive confirmed on Monday, a step towards the French automaker's goal of assembling cars in the world's biggest auto market. * China's ZTE Corp , which launched its first basic mobile phone in Africa little more than 10 years ago, said it could be shipping 100 million smartphones a year by 2015, as it looks up-market to reverse a decline in its handset margins. * Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd said its controlling shareholder Winsway Resources Holdings Ltd would sell 1.13 billion shares, or 29.9 percent of the company, at HK$2.12 per share for HK$2.39 billion to Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd . For statement click here * Luggage maker Samsonite International S.A. said its net sales for the first quarter of 2012 increased 15.1 percent year-on-year to $403.7 million, of which net sales in Asia rose 25.8 percent and Europe up 7 percent. North America surged 24.4 percent while Latin America rose 0.9 percent. For statement click here * Chinese sports brand 361 Degrees International Ltd said its same-store sales growth for the first quarter of 2012 averaged 6.9 percent due to higher prices, while volumes still remained low. It added a net 85 stores to the franchised network and its order book grew two percent for the 2012 Winter Trade Fair. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)