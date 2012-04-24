FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares seen lower, turnover likely low
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares seen lower, turnover likely low

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are set to
start lower on Tuesday, with renewed concerns over the health of
the European economy likely to aggravate losses on muted
turnover as investors await corporate earnings and data later
this week.    	
    Train maker CSR Corp, oil producer CNOOC Ltd
 and Huaneng Power International Inc are
among the companies reporting first quarter corporate results on
Tuesday. 	
    On Monday, the China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland listings in Hong Kong fell 2.2 percent. The broader
Hang Seng Index suffered its worst loss in seven weeks,
slipping 1.8 percent to close at 20,624.4. 	
    The fall saw the Hang Seng benchmark break below chart
support seen at 20,751, the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement
of its rise from the Oct. 2011 lows to its February 2012 highs.	
    Short-selling interest accounted for 8 percent of total
bourse turnover on Monday, the lowest in five sessions. Bourse
turnover, however, slumped for a third straight session and was
the fourth-lowest this year.	
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.7
percent and South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.4 percent at
0057 GMT.    	
    	
    FACTORS TO WATCH:	
    * Vale S.A.  said it had renewed the
leasing contract of potash assets and mining with Petróleo
Brasileiro S.A. in the state of Sergipe in Brazil for a period
of 30 years, allowing continuation of its potash mining in
Taquari-Vassouras and the development of the Carnalita project.
For statement click here	
    * BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker
backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, launched a new
generation plug-in sedan on Monday and said its was likely to go
on sale by the end of this year or early in 2013.
 	
    * Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has won approval
for an initial public offering from the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange, IFR reported on Monday. The company is looking to
raise $700-$800 million in an H-share offering, where a company
registered and based in China lists shares in Hong Kong.
 	
    * Chinese coal producer Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd
  said its profit for the first quarter of
2012 fell 11.5 percent year-on-year to 2.2 billion yuan.
 	
    * Alibaba.com Ltd, China's largest listed
e-commerce company, posted a 25 percent slide in first-quarter
earnings on Monday, weighed by a stagnant paying member base and
higher operating expenses. 	
    * Chinese property stocks could come into focus after
Shenzhen-based China Vanke, China's largest
developer by property sales, said its profit for the first
quarter of 2012 rose 15.8 percent to 1.4 billion yuan.
 	
    * Renault and China's Dongfeng Motor Group
 have signed a framework agreement on a joint venture,
a senior Renault executive confirmed on Monday, a step towards
the French automaker's goal of assembling cars in the world's
biggest auto market. 	
    * China's ZTE Corp , which launched its
first basic mobile phone in Africa little more than 10 years
ago, said it could be shipping 100 million smartphones a year by
2015, as it looks up-market to reverse a decline in its handset
margins. 	
    * Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd said its
controlling shareholder Winsway Resources Holdings Ltd would
sell 1.13 billion shares, or 29.9 percent of the company, at
HK$2.12 per share for HK$2.39 billion to Aluminum Corporation of
China Ltd . For statement click here
 	
    * Luggage maker Samsonite International S.A. said
its net sales for the first quarter of 2012 increased 15.1
percent year-on-year to $403.7 million, of which net sales in
Asia rose 25.8 percent and Europe up 7 percent. North America
surged 24.4 percent while Latin America rose 0.9 percent. For
statement click here	
    * Chinese sports brand 361 Degrees International Ltd
 said its same-store sales growth for the first quarter
of 2012 averaged 6.9 percent due to higher prices, while volumes
still remained low. It added a net 85 stores to the franchised
network and its order book grew two percent for the 2012 Winter
Trade Fair.	
	
 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard
Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.