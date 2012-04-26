Hong Kong shares seen higher, earnings in focus

HONG KONG, April 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are poised to start higher on Thursday, tracking Wall Street gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve reaffirmed its pro-growth policy position, with quarterly earnings likely to remain in focus. Air China Ltd, Bank of China Ltd, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) and PetroChina Co Ltd are among a clutch of companies scheduled to post first quarter corporate results on Thursday. On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index declined 0.2 percent to close at 20,646.3. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished flat. Short selling interest accounted for 7.6 percent of total bourse turnover on Wednesday, the lowest in seven sessions. Total turnover sank to the lowest since Jan. 16. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.6 percent and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.4 percent at 0050 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Vale SA , the world's largest iron ore miner, said on Wednesday that first-quarter profit fell by nearly half from a year earlier because rains limited exports, prices for its main products fell and spending on new mining projects rose. * China Life Insurance Co Ltd posted its sixth consecutive decline in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hit by lower investment returns due to asset depreciation amid market volatility and slower insurance policy sales. * Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp's first-quarter profit more than doubled, beating Wall Street estimates, helped by increased revenue from Asia. Revenue for Sands China Ltd jumped 25 percent to $1.45 billion. * A consortium led by China's Chalco, the listed arm of state-owned aluminium giant Chinalco, has finalised its joint venture with global miner Rio Tinto to operate the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, making a $1.35 billion earn-in payment. * The fallout from the ouster of former Chongqing party leader Bo Xilai spread on Wednesday as his brother resigned as vice chairman of China Everbright International Ltd and the company moved to distance itself from the Chinese political scandal. Bo Xiyong was using the name Li Xueming, but the Hong Kong company's registry documents record that Li and Bo, Bo Xilai's elder brother, are the same person. * BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, posted a 90 percent slide in quarterly profit as it was hit by a slowdown in the world's largest car market and losses in its solar business. * Huaneng Power International Inc, China's largest independent power producer, said on Wednesday it will propose a change of auditors from PricewaterhouseCoopers to KPMG at its annual general meeting in June. The proposed change of auditor was a commercial decision, and there were no disagreements between the company and its existing auditor, Huaneng said. * China's ZTE Corp , the world's fifth-biggest telecommunications equipment maker, reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter profit following sluggish telecoms spending and price wars. * Angang Steel Co Ltd said its first quarter net loss amounted to 1.89 billion yuan against a 71 million yuan profit in a year ago period. * China-owned container leasing company COSCO Pacific Ltd said its first quarter net profit fell 29.2 percent to $77.15 million. * China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the country's second-biggest mobile phone operator, reported a surge in first-quarter profit as subscriber demand for data offset hefty handset subsidies paid to phone makers. * Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd said its net profit for first quarter of 2012 amounted to 216 million yuan, against 224 million yuan in a year ago period. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)