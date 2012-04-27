FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK shares seen higher, but set for 1st weekly loss in 4
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2012 / 1:10 AM / in 5 years

HK shares seen higher, but set for 1st weekly loss in 4

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could start
higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street gains spurred by strong
U.S. housing data, but are set for their first weekly loss in
four in turnover that has remained consistently thin all week.	
    Bank of China, the mainland's third-largest lender
by market value, may be in focus after it posted late on
Thursday a 9.8 percent rise in quarterly profit that
underwhelmed estimates. 	
    Its disappointing earnings set a muted tone for its three
peers that report on Friday, with Chinese banks facing growing
pressure as more borrowers struggle to repay loans in the face
of a slowing economy. 	
    Several other companies are also expected to post earnings
results, including Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd (CHALCO)
, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd 
and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd.	
    Haitong Securities Co Ltd, China's second-biggest
brokerage by assets, is set to make its Hong Kong listing debut
on Friday. It had priced its $1.7 billion initial share offering
near the bottom of an indicative range last Friday.
 	
    On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.8 percent,
while the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings in Hong Kong gained 0.9 percent. On the week, they are
down 1 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. 	
    Short selling interest accounted for 10.1 percent of total
bourse turnover on Thursday, the highest since March 28.
Turnover on the Hong Kong bourse picked up mildly on Thursday
from Wednesday, but was still some 15 percent below average.	
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.3 percent
and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.9 percent at 0047 GMT.	
    	
    FACTORS TO WATCH:    	
    * Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest refiner, missed
forecasts with a worse-than-expected 35 percent drop in
first-quarter profit, which was dragged down by losses from
selling diesel and gasoline at state-controlled prices.
 	
    * PetroChina, Asia's biggest company by market
value, reported a 5.8 percent rise in first-quarter profit,
beating forecasts, as strong oil and natural gas production
gains offset losses racked up by its refining and chemicals
businesses. 	
    * Datang International Power  said its
first-quarter profit rose 344 percent to 387.5 million yuan.
 	
    * China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd, flagship of the
country's biggest shipping conglomerate, made a net loss in the
first-quarter of 2.7 billion yuan ($429 million) as a continued
supply glut in its bulk carrier business pushed freight rates to
loss-making levels.   	
    * National flag carrier Air China  said
its first-quarter profit plunged 85.7 percent to 239.1 million
yuan. 	
    * Air China Ltd  said it would issue
1.05 billion yuan ($166.56 million) worth of new A shares to its
controlling shareholder, raising money to reduce bank borrowing
and for working capital. It will issue 188.64 million new A
shares to China National Aviation Holding Company at 5.57 yuan
each. 	
    * China Southern Airlines   said
first-quarter profit fell 74 percent year-on-year to 319 million
yuan. 	
    * China Eastern Airlines is set to place a $6
billion order for up to 20 Boeing 777 jets, while
simultaneously emerging at the centre of a row between China and
the European Union by stalling a separate deal with Airbus,
people familiar with the matter said. 	
    * Speculation mounted on Thursday that Chinese aluminium
giant Chalco's  plan to buy a majority stake
of Canadian coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd  
and take control of its projects in Mongolia could be sideswiped
by new Mongolian government legislation. 	
    * Huabao International, a Chinese
tobacco-flavouring supplier, said on Thursday it was preparing a
response to allegations that the company falsely reported
financial information and that trading in its shares would
remain suspended. 	
    * Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd , China's
second-largest beer maker by volume, reported a 14.5 percent
rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday despite high barley
costs and a high earnings base a year earlier. 	
    * Top aluminium supplier United Co. RUSAL's 
seven-year term contract with trader Glencore International
 will allow the producer to secure sales at near
record-high premiums over spot prices this year, a RUSAL
executive said on Thursday. 	
    * China gold mining group Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd
  said its first-quarter profit fell 23.3
percent year-on-year to 1.07 billion yuan. 	
    * China Shipping Development  posted a
320.7 million yuan loss for the three months ended in March,
against a 382 million yuan profit in a year earlier.
 	
    * China Oilfield  said first-quarter
profit rose 23.5 percent to 1.19 billion yuan. 	
    * China Minsheng Banking Corp  posted a
48 percent rise in first-quarter profit to 9.17 billion yuan.
 	
    * Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista said on Thursday that
he and Foxconn are planning a factory worth $1 billion
at an industrial complex in the state of Rio de Janeiro to build
batteries, solar panels and efficient street lamps.
 	
    * Foxconn International Holdings Ltd warned of a
significant increase in net losses for the six months to June
due to lower sales resulting from weaker demand from some of its
major customers. It also warned of a decline in gross profit
margins due to unfavourable pricing changes and increased costs
associated with product migrations. For statement click here	
	
 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.