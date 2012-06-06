Hong Kong shares seen edging up, Europe making investors cautious

HONG KONG, June 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are poised to start higher on Wednesday, recovering from the 5-1/2 month lows reached earlier this week, although worries about Europe, particularly Spain, are likely to keep investors from making big bets.

The Hang Seng index closed up 0.4 percent on Tuesday although turnover on the exchange slumped nearly a third from the past month’s average, indicating investor caution. The China Enterprises index rose 0.2 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.6 percent while South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.1 percent as of 0040 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Huawei Technologies Co said Tuesday its managed-services contract with MTN Irancell, an Iranian mobile-phone operator, does not involve banned U.S. computer equipment.

* U.S. casino magnate Steve Wynn said on Tuesday that Wynn Macau Ltd’s latest casino resort in the former Portuguese enclave would cost $4 billion, as the company bets on continued growth in the world’s largest gambling destination.

* Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa is to take back control of Partner Communications in a deal that will help the Israeli mobile phone company’s parent Scailex tackle its debts.

* SOHO China Ltd said the claims regarding its acquisition of a property in Shanghai do not have any material adverse effect on its operation or financial position.

MARKET EVENTS

- Bao Yuan Holdings Ltd AGM

- Boer Power Holdings Ltd AGM

- C C Land Holdings Ltd special interim dividend

- China Communications Construction Co Ltd AGM in

Beijing

- Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd AGM

in Beijing

- Genting Hong Kong Ltd AGM

- Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd AGM in China

- Sinopharm Group Co Ltd AGM in China

- The Link Real Estate Investment Trust final

results

- Yuexiu Property Co Ltd AGM

ECONOMIC DATA

- UK BRC retail sales for May

- US labour costs for Q1

- US productivity for Q1

- US mortgage refinance index

- Japan foreign bond investment

- Japan foreign reserves for May

- Australia GDP for Q1 (Editing by Miral Fahmy)