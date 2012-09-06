FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares seen hovering at 6-week lows, ECB in focus
September 6, 2012 / 1:02 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares seen hovering at 6-week lows, ECB in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could linger
at six-week lows on Thursday, with turnover likely crimped as
investors wait to see if the European Central Bank announces new
measures to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis at a meeting
later in the day.
    The Hang Seng Index on Wednesday ended down 1.5
percent at 19,145.1, its worst daily loss since July 27. The
China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings declined
1.6 percent. 
    The Hang Seng finished below chart support at 19,162.3, the
top-end of the gap formed between a July 26 high and a low the
following day, suggesting more weakness could be in store.
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.2
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI had risen 0.1 percent
by 0048 GMT.
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH:
    * Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it
had agreed to sell its stake in a China property development
project for $500 million. 
    * China's state-owned oil company CNOOC has
formally asked the U.S. government to review its $15.1 billion
takeover bid for Canada's Nexen for any national
security concerns, a CNOOC spokesman said on Wednesday.
 
    * China's Lenovo Group Ltd agreed on Wednesday to
buy Brazilian consumer electronics maker CCE, as the world's No.
2 PC maker by sales looks to Brazil's promising consumer market
to boost profit growth. 
    * Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said its rating and
outlook on Agile Property Holdings Ltd. have not
immediately been affected by the arrest of the company's
chairman. 
    * The debt-laden owners of Partner Communications 
said Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa must go
through with a deal it has tried to abandon to buy back the
Israeli mobile phone operator. 
    * Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd said
its parent, Huachen Automotive Group Holdings Company Ltd, would
sell 125 million existing shares, or 2.49 percent of the
company, at HK$7.17 apiece. For statement, here

 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
