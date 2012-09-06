Hong Kong shares seen hovering at 6-week lows, ECB in focus

HONG KONG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could linger at six-week lows on Thursday, with turnover likely crimped as investors wait to see if the European Central Bank announces new measures to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis at a meeting later in the day. The Hang Seng Index on Wednesday ended down 1.5 percent at 19,145.1, its worst daily loss since July 27. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings declined 1.6 percent. The Hang Seng finished below chart support at 19,162.3, the top-end of the gap formed between a July 26 high and a low the following day, suggesting more weakness could be in store. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.2 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI had risen 0.1 percent by 0048 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its stake in a China property development project for $500 million. * China's state-owned oil company CNOOC has formally asked the U.S. government to review its $15.1 billion takeover bid for Canada's Nexen for any national security concerns, a CNOOC spokesman said on Wednesday. * China's Lenovo Group Ltd agreed on Wednesday to buy Brazilian consumer electronics maker CCE, as the world's No. 2 PC maker by sales looks to Brazil's promising consumer market to boost profit growth. * Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said its rating and outlook on Agile Property Holdings Ltd. have not immediately been affected by the arrest of the company's chairman. * The debt-laden owners of Partner Communications said Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa must go through with a deal it has tried to abandon to buy back the Israeli mobile phone operator. * Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd said its parent, Huachen Automotive Group Holdings Company Ltd, would sell 125 million existing shares, or 2.49 percent of the company, at HK$7.17 apiece. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Joseph Radford)